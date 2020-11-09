This mindful tip will return you to the present moment

Sign up for our, bringing you our favorite recipes, guests, and more every day!

Life coach Kelee Love was back in the GTU studio today sharing a mindfulness exercise to return to the present moment.

The present moment is where our life is created.

When we can return to the present moment we release worry about the future and focus on what’s in front of us.

Kelee demos a quick mindfulness exercise with the viewers at home. Close your eyes, put your hand over your heart, take a big deep breath to the count of four, then slowly release. Open your eyes, take notice one thing you can see. Notice one thing you can touch. Notice one thing you can smell. Notice one thing you can hear. This exercise is designed to bring you back to the present moment and let go of anxiety, worry or care.

Notice how you feel after and know you can do this exercise any time to return to the present moment.

Go to keleelove.com and in the upper right hand corner you’ll find a free meditation to download called the “Magic Morning Meditation”, sure to set your morning off right!

Connect with Kelee on IG @keleelove FB @thecoachkeleelove