Chef Jenn Martello joined us in our backyard to share her recipe for a tasty langostino “lobsta” roll, just in time for picnic season! Jenn is a private chef specializing in plated dinners and in home cooking classes. Find her on instagram at @chefjennmartello and online at chefjennmartello.com
Langostino “Lobsta” Roll w/ Lemon Aioli
Serves 4 Ingredients:
4 each Brioche buns
3 T Butter, melted
3 C Langostino thawed and drained Mayonnaise
3 T Lemon juice, fresh
2 T Chives chopped
2 Celery stalks finely chopped
Salt and Pepper to taste
1 C Kettle potato chips
Lemon Aioli
3/4 C Mayonnaise
2 Garlic cloves minced Lemon zest and juice
Salt and Pepper to taste
Directions: 1. Split buns and brush with melted butter, toast until golden brown. Set aside . 2. Combine Lagostino, mayo, lemon juice, chives, celery mixed gently with a spatula, season with salt and pepper. Place in the refrigerator until ready to assemble the sandwich. 3. Mix all lemon aioli ingredients together and set aside. 4. To assemble the sandwich take butter toasted bun and spread it with the lemon aioli, fill with langostino salad and topped with crumbled kettle chips. 5. Enjoy!
This Lobsta roll recipe is perfect for picnic season
