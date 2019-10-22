This is why you’ll never worry about a real estate agent again

Selling a home can be a stressful and time-consuming process, but there’s a brand new way for homeowners in the Salt lake City metro to sell their home. Opendoor has created a new way to sell a home that simplifies what is usually a stressful, complex and painful process and they’re launching in Salt Lake City today!

Opendoor is a new, incredibly simple way to buy and sell homes.

With Opendoor, homeowners can sell at a competitive price in a matter of days, with none of the hassle of listing and showings. Sellers can go online and get an offer with just a few clicks.

Just go to opendoor.com, type in your address and provide some details about your home’s features, it takes less than 10 mins. Opendoor looks at comparable homes in the market along with details sellers provide about their home’s upgrades and unique features to provide a competitive price for the home. If the seller is happy with the offer, they’ll arrange for a free home assessment on the seller’s schedule, and you will have the opportunity to choose your closing date—the timeline is entirely up you. After that, you get paid, and you’re able to move on to whatever’s next in your life. No listing, no showings with strangers in and out of your home, no months of uncertainty.

Opendoor puts all the control in the hands of the seller, so you can move on

your terms. Anyone who has sold a home or moved before knows that moving into a new home can be a time-consuming, costly, and chaotic process.

Selling your current home can drag on and on as brokers field offers, negotiate, and finally close. The closing date may not line up with the move-in date for the new home, leading to either two mortgage payments for the month or a gap in time that requires temporary housing. Opendoor eliminates all of those issues by providing a competitive price on a home, allowing a homeowner to close on their own timeline.

Selling on the open market is a grinding, uncertain process. You don’t know if your home will sell in two days or two months. You’ll have to keep your home perfectly clean and get your family out of the home at a moments notice in order to show it to prospective buyers. You don’t know if your buyer is going to be one of the 15-20% of people who fall out of contract because of financing or even a change of heart.

Opendoor brings certainty, convenience and control to a process that is unpredictable and full of stress and hassle at every turn. Opendoor eliminates all the pain points for sellers who want a competitive price for their home, and a process that’s easy.

Go to opendoor.com and enter your home’s address, key details, and tell us about any upgrades and maintenance projects that you’ve done on your home. We use that information and comps in the area to make you a truly fair market offer on your home within 24 hours. Receiving an offer on your home is fast, free, and comes with no obligation. If you like the offer, you can accept, and you’re on your way to selling your home in record time.

Visit opendoor.com or download the Opendoor app to get an instant offer on your home.

This story contains sponsored content