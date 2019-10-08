This is why families will love Halloween at Utah’s Hogle Zoo

It’s a wild Halloween at Utah’s Hogle Zoo! Erica Hansen joined Good Things Utah to talk about BooLights, a seasonal event the zoo has put on for four years running.

If your not the type to visit a haunted house or your kids are just too young to be frightened then a visit to the zoo for BooLights is right up your alley. There will be decorations set up throughout the zoo. Animated light displays featuring everything from spooky graveyards to scarecrows and singing pumpkins to glowing animals are everywhere.

You can ride the ‘not-so-spooky’ train, see the the graveyard, the land of spiders, the pirates’ lair, and more. There’s even a mesmerizing Bat Cave spanning Emigration Creek and a Harry Potter labrynth themed maze with puppets. BooLights is waiting for you and your family.

Utah’s Hogle Zoo invites you to get in the Halloween mood and have some spooky light-themed fun, if you dare.

If you want a chance to win a 4-pack of tickets to BooLights click here. To find out more about the event visit Hogle Zoo BooLights.

