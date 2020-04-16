This home chef shows us her favorite bruschetta recipe

You may know the multi-talented Lance Allred as the first deaf player in NBA history. An inspiring Ted Talk went viral, and many motivational speaking engagements later, Lance joins us today to talk about his new book, The New Alpha Male: How To Win The Game When the Rules are Changing. In his book are the 7 Principals of Perseverance to guide you on getting comfortable being uncomfortable, and letting go of the illusion of control. This began for him in basketball, Lance tells us. Learning how to pivot quickly, and make a new plan.

During this period of isolation, we can all relate to the feeling of being benched. It can have very uncomfortable moments, so what is Lance's advice to those of us struggling right now? He talks us through a breathing technique he learned in basketball, a drumming technique, and the effect it has on the brain. The goal is to see the greater whole. By greater whole, Lance says is what athletes call "the zone". This takes you out of your head and gets you heart-centered. Breathing and drumming help get you there, letting you flow with life, rather than control it.