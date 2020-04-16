This home chef shows us her favorite bruschetta recipe

One of our favorite home chefs, Elaine Alfano, joined us from her kitchen today to show us how to whip up a quick and tasty bruschetta! Make it tonight, and don’t forget to make it again when you can gather with friends and loved ones. Enjoy!
Here’s is what you’ll need:
- Cherry tomatoes
- Red onion
- Salt & Pepper
- Fresh basil
- Italian bread
- Fresh garlic
- Olive oil
How to:
- Slice and quarter your cherry tomatoes.
- Chop your red onion.
- Add a pinch of salt and pepper.
- Chop your fresh basil (or substitute for dried)
- Mix all of the above in a bowl.
- Grill your bread on the stove.
- Rub the top of your garlic on the bread, while on the stove.
- Drizzle olive oil on top of your bread, and top with your bruschetta!