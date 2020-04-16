This home chef shows us her favorite bruschetta recipe

Live Now
One of our favorite home chefs, Elaine Alfano, joined us from her kitchen today to show us how to whip up a quick and tasty bruschetta! Make it tonight, and don’t forget to make it again when you can gather with friends and loved ones. Enjoy!

Here’s is what you’ll need:

  • Cherry tomatoes
  • Red onion
  • Salt & Pepper
  • Fresh basil
  • Italian bread
  • Fresh garlic
  • Olive oil

How to:

  • Slice and quarter your cherry tomatoes.
  • Chop your red onion.
  • Add a pinch of salt and pepper.
  • Chop your fresh basil (or substitute for dried)
  • Mix all of the above in a bowl.
  • Grill your bread on the stove.
  • Rub the top of your garlic on the bread, while on the stove.
  • Drizzle olive oil on top of your bread, and top with your bruschetta!

