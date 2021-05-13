This furry love-bug is the perfect cuddle buddy

Sign up for our, bringing you our favorite recipes, guests, and more every day!

Today’s handsome boy is Black Knight, and he’s in an awesome foster home with Victoria.

Black Knight is a gorgeous two-year-old, seal point Siamese mix, complete with slightly crossed baby blue eyes. He’s very loving, but is a little shy at first and takes a minute to get comfortable. When he warms up, he loves being petted and especially being brushed. He takes a little time to adjust to a new environment, but he’s a sweet, gentle, and quiet cat. He loves to snuggle and is a great lap buddy who provides affectionate companionship whether you’re zoom conferencing or Netflix binging.

Please email utahadoptions@bestfriends.org if you would like to set up a virtual meet and greet with Black Knight.

Best Friends Lifesaving Center in Sugar House is needing donations for our pet food pantry. They operate a pet food pantry to offer support to local pet owners who are struggling financially.

They are extremely grateful for all the donations they have received, but the need is ongoing. Several times over the past year, the pet food pantry has been completely emptied, as demand often exceeds supply.

If anyone would like to help, they are welcome to drop off food at their Center in Sugar House, or order online and have it sent there directly, to 2005 S. 1100 E. SLC 84106

Best Friends Animal Society is still in need of more kitten foster homes, if anyone is interested in fostering kittens please visit utah.bestfriends.org, and click on “get involved” and choose “foster” for more information. We’re grateful for everyone who fosters, and it’s fun for the foster families!

Best Friends Animal Society

Lifesaving Center in Sugar House

Closed for now, please email:

utahadoptions@bestfriends.org

Visit their website for more information.

Best Friends thanks to everyone who fosters pets!

Visit Best Friends Animal Society online bestfriends.org, and FB.