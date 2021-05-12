This funny video is for everyone afraid of getting a shot

- On Good Things Utah this morning – Ever since he was a little kid, Pierce Freelon has been scared of getting a shot at the doctor’s office. So he teamed up with bassist and vocalist Divinity Roxx and wrote “Cootie Shot,” to face his fears and build up the courage to get vaccinated! We have a clip of the video to show you. Plus, speaking of vaccines, Pfizer’s vaccine was found to be safe and 100% effective in 12 to 15 year olds and was just approved by the FDA for that age group. The Pfizer shot is already being used in people 16 and up and the company has also launched a clinical trial in kids 6 months to 11 years. Data on how well the vaccine works in kids ages 5 to 11 could be available by the end of summer.
- And it just makes sense that with all the talk about COVID-19, kids are now using the topic during play time. A number of children are incorporating COVID-19 into their play, according to parents, teachers and psychologists. Children create scenarios where they pretend to care for others with COVID, get sick, or even die. “We have a lot of caring for sick baby dolls in our 2- and 3-year-olds,” said Tovah Klein, Director of the Barnard College Center for Toddler Development. “We had a little girl who was laying on the bed the other day and told her parents, ‘I’m dead. I have COVID.'” These days, lots of stuffed animals are wearing masks or having their temperatures taken before they can enter a play store, said Laura Markham, author of “Aha Parenting.” And the experts agree that kind of play is almost always a good thing.
- Plus, we tackle temper tantrums this morning – there’s only thing more mortifying than watching a grown adult throw a temper tantrum: being a grown adult throwing a temper tantrum. In all likelihood, you’ve been on at least one side of that equation, either shrinking from someone who seems to have lost all control of their emotions or having lost the ability to regulate your own. It can be tempting to label this behavior as “crazy,” and while some adult temper tantrums are due to mental health struggles (which do not, for the record, make you or anyone else “crazy”), others are simply a hazard of being alive. Stress, unsurprisingly, can be a trigger, which is why the pandemic may have made temper tantrums more prevalent than they were before. Reagan tells us what to do if you feel your self melting down. Hope you join us for these Hot Topics and more this morning on GTU!
