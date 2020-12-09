This Elf on the Shelf is the trickiest one yet

What happens to your face as you get older? Skin loses elasticity and tone, leading to fine lines and wrinkles. Facial fat deeper within the face thins with age, leading to drooping as well. Brow lifts, also known as forehead lifts, can reduce the appearance of wrinkle lines on your forehead, correct sagging brows or deep furrows between your eyes, help reduce lines on the bridge of your nose and between the eyes, and vision impairment. Depending on what you want to achieve, there are different kinds of brow lifts you can get to help your aging skin.

An open brow lift is when an incision is made just in front of your hairline or an inch behind your hairline. This effectively hides the scar from detection after the incision. Skin is lifted and elevated upward, raising your brow and tightening the skin on your forehead, and extra skin is removed for a clean finish. The other brow lift method is called an endoscopic brow lift. Three small incisions are made just behind the hairline. A camera scope and absorbable plates are used to pull and secure your skin, raising your brown and tightening the skin on your forehead. Extra skin will be removed. Now that the two types of brow lifts procedures have been covered, you might be wondering when the best time to get one done is. When should you start thinking about brow surgery?