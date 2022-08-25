Kristin Sokol is a dating and relationship expert who says she will, “take you to the finish line!” If marriage is your end goal, she says her Get-You-Married Mind Tricks are key!

Check out her interview, and follow along with her guide below.

Focus on what you want instead of what you hate. Isn’t it important to know what you don’t like so you can avoid it before it comes to you? What is the Reticular Activating System, and how can it help you date?

Problem Solving comes later than you think. Before you start a relationship with someone new, you should be sure there won’t be problems in the future, right? When is it time to focus on solving potential problems? What should we be doing early-on in to find out if this person is right for us?

Rethink social media. What’s the best way to use social media for dating? How can social media help you when you’re at a party? Shouldn’t we be focused on people who are actually in front of us? Do we have to leave comments on other people’s posts, reels and stories?

Thoughts are like children…They need supervision to be good. You say our thoughts are like students in a highschool classroom, how so? What are the three T’s of thought management?

Everyone needs a dating uniform What is a dating uniform? Why is looking nice, even when you’re not going out, useful?



