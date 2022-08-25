Kristin Sokol is a dating and relationship expert who says she will, “take you to the finish line!” If marriage is your end goal, she says her Get-You-Married Mind Tricks are key!
Check out her interview, and follow along with her guide below.
- Focus on what you want instead of what you hate.
- Isn’t it important to know what you don’t like so you can avoid it before it comes to you?
- What is the Reticular Activating System, and how can it help you date?
- Problem Solving comes later than you think.
- Before you start a relationship with someone new, you should be sure there won’t be problems in the future, right?
- When is it time to focus on solving potential problems?
- What should we be doing early-on in to find out if this person is right for us?
- Rethink social media.
- What’s the best way to use social media for dating?
- How can social media help you when you’re at a party? Shouldn’t we be focused on people who are actually in front of us?
- Do we have to leave comments on other people’s posts, reels and stories?
- Thoughts are like children…They need supervision to be good.
- You say our thoughts are like students in a highschool classroom, how so?
- What are the three T’s of thought management?
- Everyone needs a dating uniform
- What is a dating uniform?
- Why is looking nice, even when you’re not going out, useful?
