Meet Freddy! He is a two-year-old, one-eyed, neutered chihuahua who is up for adoption. Freddy is great with people and other dogs who are also trained with basic commands. He even just joined book buddies where he reads books with kids.

If you’re looking for a sweet, and affectionate dog, Freddy is great for you. He’s in need of a loving home and does require some special attention due to his vision impairment, so if you’re interested visit adoptions@slco.org to schedule an appointment!