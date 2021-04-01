This croissant pudding is a fluffy sweet treat

Sign up for our, bringing you our favorite recipes, guests, and more every day!

We’re getting our fix of sweets today…Mary Susan Jenkins of Baking it Beautiful was back in the kitchen to show us this fluffy treat! Follow along, and follow her online: bakingitbeautiful.com IG: @bakingitbeautiful

Croissant Pudding

Ingredients

6 large croissants

6 large eggs

¾ cup sugar

2 ¼ cup heavy cream

2 tsp. Vanilla

For the Syrup

1 cup cream

1 cup sugar

1 cube butter

1 tsp vanilla

Directions

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Grease a 8×12 (or 7×11) pan and set aside. Layer your croissants in the pan making sure the entire surface is covered. Croissants should be squished in together. In a large bowl whisk together the eggs and sugar. Slowly incorporate the heavy cream and vanilla. Whisk until well combined. Pour the custard mixture over the top of the croissants. Push the croissants down with a spatula to help the custard soak a little bit to the tops of the bread.

Place your croissant pudding pan into a larger pan (9×13) and fill the larger pan with water. The water should come halfway up to the pan with the croissants in it. Place in the oven and bake for 1 hour.

For the syrup heat all ingredients on medium heat on the stovetop until the butter is completely melted. Drizzle the syrup on top of individual servings of croissant pudding.