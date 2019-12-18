This Bird of Dawning is the most unique way to experience the story of the nativity. Told through music, mask, and poetry, this production is now in it’s eleventh year! Families have grown to hold This Bird of Dawning near and dear, making it a part of their holiday tradition each December.

There are three chances to see the performance, Friday December 20th and Saturday December 21st at 2:00 and again at 7:30. The performance lasts 60 minutes, and is recommended for ages eight and up.

This Bird of Dawning is performed at the Regent Street Black Box, located inside of The Eccles Theater at 131 Main Street in Salt Lake City.

Tickets and details: stingandhoney.org