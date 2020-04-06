This belt is built to wear, not to wear out

GRIP6 Belts are the only web belt with no holes, no flap, and no bulk. So comfortable, you forget you’re wearing it. They’re fully interchangeable & low profile with a lifetime guarantee.

The GRIP6 canvas belt has no holes or complicated ratchet belt system. It is comprised of a belt buckle and a military belt strap that can pull over 2,000 pounds without breaking. The strap slides through the buckle for an infinitely adjustable fit. They stay tight all day too.

They created a friction lock that holds so well that they patented it and gave it the “Badgerbite” name. Once your GRIP6 nylon belt is locked in place, it will stay tight all day. The belts even come with a lifetime guarantee. They’ve built their products to last, making products from high-quality materials so they don’t break or wear prematurely. GRIP6 takes quality very seriously and has a 100% guarantee on all their products for life.

GRIP6 manufactures all of their products right here in Salt Lake City, out of materials that are 100% sourced from the USA. A hands-on manufacturing approach allows them immediate control over the manufacturing process. They are constantly evaluating their procedures and product to find ways where they can improve.

The GRIP6 belt looks good, function better, and last longer, than any belt you’ve ever worn before.

To find out more visit GRIP6.

