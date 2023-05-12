SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH (GOOD THINGS UTAH) — Rev your engines and get ready for the 3rd annual Rumble in the Park car show, hosted by none other than Brady McIntyre, the owner of Mac’s Place in downtown Salt Lake City. Mac’s Place is not just a barber shop, it’s a community, and the Rumble in the Park is just one way they are doing good in the community.

This year’s car show promises to be bigger and better than ever before, featuring classic cars, customs, exotics, motorcycles, trucks, and more. But that’s not all – there will also be food trucks, vendor booths, and even rock climbing. They partnered with the Rock Climbing World Cup, which will be featured at the car show and concert.

The best part? The event is not just about having fun, it’s also for a good cause. Rumble in the Park is raising money for the Make A Wish foundation, so while you’re enjoying the festivities, you’ll also be making a difference in someone’s life. And if that’s not enough to convince you to attend, the concert is completely free! Headlining this year’s show is Everclear, and with doors opening at 9 pm, you won’t want to miss it.

The event takes place on Sunday, May 21st at Pioneer Park. The car show starts at 4 pm and the concert starts at 9 pm. Don’t forget to scan the QR code to donate to Make A Wish, and be sure to follow Mac’s Place on Instagram and Facebook for updates and information about future events.