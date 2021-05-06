Think outside of the box with custom-made wood crafts

Sign up for our, bringing you our favorite recipes, guests, and more every day!

Shelby Watts, owner of Watts Wood came by to talk about her unique wood crafts store.

She started in January of this year, she had some scraps leftover from another project and thought, “Hey, I could make something out of this.” She made some things and thought to herself, “Hey, I could sell this!” It has grown over the last couple of months and eventually, she purchased a laser engraver. With her latest purchase, she has been able to add plenty of fun new things to the shop!

The store’s name has 2 meanings. Watts Wood started as Just Wood Products, and her last name is Watts. But coincidentally Shelby’s maiden name is Wood, she says it has been a fun little nod to her roots!

Shelby makes custom shelves, signs, charcuterie boards, and charcuterie board accessories.

Products:

Shelves- 6 different stain colors, 7 different styles–named after my children and friends

Charcuterie boards- 6 different stain colors, 3 different styles. Shelby reached out to her Instagram followers to help name the styles. Carry-on and Checked-in were her first styles, Noel board was from a collaboration with another Instagram influencer.

Charcuterie board accessories- custom acrylic or wood picks with logos/labels, larger labeling pieces for charcuterie boards and grazing tables

Promotions:

Viewers can use the code GTU10 at checkout at Watts Wood’s Etsy shop to get 10% off.

Find Watts Wood Store on Etsy and IG.