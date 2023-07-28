- On Good Things Utah this morning – July has been so hot thus far that scientists calculate that this month will be the hottest globally on record and likely the warmest human civilization has seen, even though there are several days left to sweat through. The World Meteorological Organization and the European Union’s Copernicus Climate Change Service on Thursday proclaimed July’s heat is beyond record-smashing. They said Earth’s temperature has been temporarily passing over a key warming threshold: the internationally accepted goal of limiting global warming to 1.5 degree Celsius (2.7 degrees Fahrenheit). Temperatures were 1.5 degrees warmer than pre-industrial times for a record 16 days this month, but the Paris climate accord aims to keep the 20- or 30-year global temperature average to 1.5 degrees. A few days of temporarily beating that threshold have happened before, but never in July.
- July has been so off-the-charts hot with heat waves blistering three continents – North America, Europe and Asia – that researchers said a record was inevitable. The U.S. Southwest’s all-month heat wave is showing no signs of stopping while also pushing into most of the Midwest and East with more than 128 million Americans under some kind of heat advisory Thursday. “Unless an ice age were to appear all of sudden out of nothing, it is basically virtually certain we will break the record for the warmest July on record and the warmest month on record,” Copernicus Director Carlo Buontempo told The Associated Press.
- Also on the show, A few minutes in the sun with sunscreen, protective clothing can boost vitamin D. Your body needs vitamin D, the “sunshine” vitamin, but too much time in the sun can increase your risk for skin cancer. An expert offers tips for boosting vitamin D intake while staying safe from the sun and this summer’s record-high temperatures.
- “Vitamin D is important for bone health, calcium absorption, reduction of inflammation, promoting cell growth and immune and cardiovascular support,” said Dr. Mike Ren, an assistant professor of family and community medicine at Baylor College of Medicine in Houston. “People can have vitamin D deficiency for a few months and be fine, but prolonged low levels can cause bone and thyroid health to deteriorate,” Ren said in a college news release.
- Only about 10 to 30 minutes of daily direct sunlight exposure is needed to ensure vitamin production, Ren said. The body gets vitamin D when ultraviolet rays shine on the skin. The liver and kidneys then turn this into usable vitamin D. Sunscreen and protective clothing can prevent sunlight absorption. But these safety measures are unlikely to severely impact vitamin D production. “You don’t need to go outside and bake to get your daily sunlight intake. Just take a few minutes out of your day to get some physical activity in the sun,” Ren advised. Foods also provide this nutrient. With a well-balanced diet, people can get the necessary amount of vitamin D. It’s contained in fatty fish, lean proteins, eggs and fortified dairy products. Supplements may also help. “People can have different ailments that prevent them from getting vitamin D from food or sunlight so it’s important for people to be aware of all their options,” Ren said. “It doesn’t matter where you’re getting your vitamin D from, either. Whether it be a combination of sun and diet or purely from supplements, all forms of intake can work.” We hope you tune in for these Hot Topics and so much more this morning on GTU!
Think it’s hotter than it’s ever been? You’re right
by: Nicea DeGering
