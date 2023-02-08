- On Good Things Utah this morning – Some people see a pregnant belly and suddenly act like they have carte blanche to share whatever pops into their head to the mom-to-be. Don’t be one of them. In some cases, the comments are clearly rude or inappropriate. Other times, the remark may seem harmless or even complimentary, at least on the surface. Either way, your words can be frustrating or hurtful for pregnant people to receive. We asked moms which comments they wish people would stop saying to pregnant people and why. Their responses are a good reminder to pause before offering unsolicited opinions or advice:
- “You look like you’re about to pop!”
- Or you might be guilty of other variations like: “Wow, you’re huge!”; “You must be due any day now!” or “Are you sure you aren’t having twins?” While you may think you’re just making idle chit-chat in the grocery store check-out line, these kinds of remarks can be irritating — or even harmful — depending on whom you’re talking to. The many bodily changes of pregnancy can be difficult to contend with, especially for those who have struggled with body image issues or an eating disorder. So telling a pregnant person how “big” they look, whether directly or indirectly, is unwelcome. Similarly, asking someone if they’re having twins is a no-no. “The implication of this comment is: You look bigger than you should for only having one baby,” Dr. Christine Sterling, an OB-GYN and founder of Sterling Parents, told HuffPost. “Commenting on other people’s bodies is not only rude, it can feed into disordered eating and body shame.”
- “You don’t even look pregnant!”
- Living in a largely fat-phobic society, people often think they’re giving a compliment when they talk about how “small” a pregnant person looks. But these comments can create anxiety for moms-to-be about the size and health of their baby. “In my first pregnancy, I received so many comments about my ‘tiny belly’ — including someone telling me that I didn’t even ‘look pregnant’ at my own baby shower — that I began to feel anxious about my baby’s growth,” Kelsey Haywood Lucas — founder of Motherspeak and co-founder of the motherhood newsletter Two Truths — told HuffPost. “While my OB assured me that everything was fine, I eventually requested a completely unnecessary ultrasound just to get some peace of mind. In my second pregnancy, I received the same type of comments once again; but I knew to ignore them and trust my doctor — and myself — instead,” she said.
- “Should you really be eating or drinking that?”
- Just as you need not share your thoughts on a pregnant person’s body shape or size, please also keep comments about their food or beverage choices to yourself — whether it’s the caffeinated vanilla latte they’re sipping or the salmon avocado roll they’re eating. “If there’s a food you think a pregnant person should not be eating, you are probably wrong,” Oviedo said. “For example, coffee. Your comments are unwelcome.” Other times, people may feel the need to pass judgment on what a pregnant person is eating because they don’t think the food in question is healthy enough. But what’s on someone else’s plate is none of your concern, pregnant or not. Simple as that. Tune in to hear more on this Hot Topic or click here to read the entire article: https://www.huffpost.com/entry/rudest-things-say-pregnant_l_63dd64b9e4b01a436394533f
Things you should never ever say to pregnant women
by: Nicea DeGering
