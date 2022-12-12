- On Good Things Utah this morning – Millennials had their day of canceling everything from department stores to diamonds. Now it’s Gen Z’s turn. One author says: “I’ve got three teens under my roof and therefore a front-row seat to Gen Z. I have to be in the know to keep up with them. Sure, my life would be easier if they communicated and lived the same way all me and my Gen X friends do, but that’s not going to happen. Like ever. And if you ask me, that’s a good thing. I realize Gen Z gets get talked about in the media like they’re these weird and chaotic space aliens who came from Planet TikTok who wear the 80s and 90s band T-shirts even though they’ve never heard the music. Just like the generations before them — millennials got rid of formal dress codes and Gen X stopped putting stamps on things and mailing them — it’s their turn to knock some things off. And so, here’s an incomplete list of things I’ve found Gen Z has decided to get rid of. Why? Don’t ask me. I just live with these people and I’m learning as I go.
- Flat Sheets
- I adore flat sheets, so this has been a hard one to wrap my head around. I like the way they look and feel, and honestly, I don’t feel complete knowing my body isn’t being covered by a sheet and a comforter. None of my kids use flat sheets. Two out of the three think fitted sheets are pointless too. They prefer to roll around like a cocoon in a blanket. They’ve told me that flat sheets “are dumb and a waste of time,” which explained why I always find them wadded up on their bedroom floor. Oh well, less laundry!
- Saying “Hello” and “Good-Bye”
- When my kids got their phones, I’d call them only to be greeted by dead silence. Upon picking up the phone, they wouldn’t say “hello.” It was very confusing to me so I’d be the first to say it, just to make sure someone was on the other end. Then, I noticed I’d say, “I love you, goodbye,” only to hear a click. No response. No “I love you too,” and I never, ever get a “goodbye.” According to teens, you don’t say those words anymore because, again, it’s a waste of their precious time.
- Wearing Pants
- There is no need to wear actual pants when there are so many pajama bottoms to choose from. If we are going out to lunch, my kids wear pajamas. Are you doing some shopping? Pajamas it is.
- Tune in for more Hot Topics on GTU this morning or click here: https://www.scarymommy.com/parenting/a-list-of-things-gen-z-has-no-use-for
Things we all do that Gen Z has no use for
by: Nicea DeGering, Surae Chinn, Deena Manzanares
Posted:
Updated:
