- On GTU Hour 2 this morning – We start with an emotional topic: Questions to ask when you just can’t bring yourself to say ‘I’m angry’.
- If there’s something bothering you, do you tend to sweep it under the rug?
- Is it hard for you to express your feelings?
- Do you tend to hold things in, only to possibly blow up later on?
- When there’s conflict, do you clam up or desperately wish to escape?
- Out of all the emotions you can have, one tends to be the most difficult to handle. It’s an activating, pulsing feeling that drives you to action. It’s anger. If you answered yes to any of the questions above, please know that you are not alone. Anger is a powerful and confusing emotion. To find out more tune in or click here: https://www.msn.com/en-us/lifestyle/parenting/5-questions-to-ask-when-you-just-can-t-bring-yourself-to-say-i-m-angry/ar-AAYG0Ia
- Plus, if you are in the process of trying to manifest your biggest dreams of love, success, happiness, or abundance and don’t know where to start, here’s a hint: nothing is impossible when you learn how to manifest, and regularly practice the good habits that go along with that. If one of my clients is committed to setting goals and making their dreams come true, I advise them to adopt three habits to truly transform their lives. The keyword here is habits. These are not things that you can do just once and see a change. You have a goal and, now, you reach for it. If you want to become a manifesting master, you have to commit to doing these things daily. Making these positive changes part of your routine will plant the seeds for real transformation in your life. Give your new manifestation habits at least thirty days to take hold and you’ll see a really dramatic difference. Although many of my clients start to experience manifestations in days or even hours, some bigger manifestations may take some time. So how should you get started? Nicea tells us simple ways to create a more positive life.
- At the end of the show – Can’t remember your passwords? There’s a reason. Multiple experiments indicate certain kinds of information never enter working memory. Whenever you reset your email password, you probably don’t remember the temporary one—that auto-generated, meaningless string of numbers and letters. You pay careful attention to typing it only as you log in, before thinking up a new permanent password—maybe a fresh variation of your childhood pet’s name. So why can’t you remember it? We dive into this Hot Topic and so much more this morning on GTU Hour 2.