These women are breaking the stigma and thriving in construction

Stephanie Sharp, General Contractor, and Kat Granderath, Realtor from The House That SHE Built have become a part of a community that has previously been male-dominated, but by using their Realestate and general contracting skills Kat and Stephanie have built a beautiful house from the ground up. It was an effort that took two years to complete and from their journey, they have been inspired to encourage like-minded women who are looking for a job to consider a career in home construction.

This extraordinary home has been the first home of its kind in the nation and has been built by 90% all-woman skilled-labor team. The home is now fully complete from the design to construction, to décor, finishes, and landscaping this home has made its mark in history.

This all-women-built house is a 3,200-square-foot, two-story home with a finished basement, children’s play area, master bedroom retreat, chef’s kitchen, and other gathering places throughout. It is located in Saratoga Springs in the Wander community.

To build this house, female tradespeople flew into Utah to partake in certain aspects of the buildout while also helping out with gathering donated materials, bringing children in to observe, and other stories included flying in female tradespeople for certain aspects of the buildout, gathering donated materials, and bringing children in to observe.

Check out their official unveiling of the Utah Valley Parade of Homes on June 3 – 19 located at 126 S. High Rock Ave., Saratoga Springs.

All proceeds from the home’s sale will be going to, scholarships for women pursuing careers in the construction field, the local nonprofit LifeStart Village, giving women and their children a new start, and future homebuilding projects like this one.

Parade call-out: Utah Valley Parade of Homes

Date: June 3 – 19

Tickets available online.