These tacos are dino-mite

What’s better than tacos? Nothing. Unless it’s a taco truck. This Mexican classic lives up to every bit of the name “Jurassic Tacos.”

Surae meets Jurassic Taco owner, Fernando Felix to talk about the award winning truck. Why did he start it? “I love to cook!” he said. Good enough for us!

His cooking skills are made apparent when Surae took a big bite into the Raptor Taco. A taco jam packed with spicy re-fried beans, an Anaheim pepper and carne asada. Whoah! We can feel the heat from here!

This truck will satisfy the needs of any carnivore! Carne asada, chicken and even chorizo. With toppings like diced cucumber, chopped onion, cilantro, and sauces in both red and green… is your mouth watering yet?

Jurassic Taco’s are located in the Salt Lake valley. You can find out where the truck is parked by following along on their social media, Instagram: @jurassic_street_tacos. Visit jurassictaco.com.