Ariel Glover from Laurel & Twine came by to show us her favorite products from her home decor store! These hanging plant displays are the perfect addition to your home decor!

Ariel started out making things for her home, wanted more plants/greenery inside but her cat ate all the plants she could get ahold of, so had to find a solution to getting them away from her reach. 

She has always enjoyed crafting things and passionate about interior design.  

She wanted her plants to feel more accessible to people, different varieties are less intimidating – air plants.

GoodThingsUtah10 for 10% off your purchase. 

Find Laurel and Twine online, and IG

