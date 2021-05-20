These fur best friends are the perfect addition to your family

Sign up for our, bringing you our favorite recipes, guests, and more every day!

*Please note that these are dogs from Salt Lake County Animal Services.*

This gorgeous pair is Zeus and Luna, and they’re available for adoption through Salt Lake County Animal Services.

Zeus and Luna are looking for a forever home together! By adopting this bonded pair, they will always have their best friend with them. They CAN live in a home with kids. But they canNOT live in a home with cats or small dogs. Zeus and Luna are 1 1/2 years old. Playful, silly best friends. They do well with children, know basic commands, and are ready to find them forever homes. Their adoption is a 2- for 1. To find out more about this adorable duo, email adoptions@slco.org.

Their adoption fee is $75.00 and the second fee is waived, and they’re spayed/neutered microchipped, and vaccinated.

If you think this pretty pair is for you, email adoptions@slco.org to get more information about Zeus and Luna.

Contact Info:

Salt Lake County Animal Services

Closed for now, please email:

Adoptions@slco.org to schedule an appointment to meet with Zeus and Luna.

Best Friends is in desperate need of people who are interested in fostering kittens. Intake so far in May is double what it was this time last year, so the need is urgent. From very young bottle babies to older kittens who just need to play and socialize and grow to get big enough to be spayed or neutered and vaccinated to get ready for adoption. Visit their website for more information. Best Friends thanks to everyone who fosters pets!