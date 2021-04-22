These fashion trends are back and hotter than ever

by: Michelle Nguyen,


Nargas Mullahkhel, owner of Spoiled Boutique came by to show off all the old fashion trends that are back! Sticking with the trends was never easier with the selection offered at her store. The boutique is located in Sandy, and they sell trendy clothing and accessories. If you’ve seen it on celebrities, chances are they’ve got a version of it!

Early 90s and 2000s looks are back with ripped jeans to fashionable swim suits you’ll be suprised these fashion trends are from the past.

Visit Spoiled Boutique at 7986 S. 1300 E. Sandy, online www.spoiledstyles.com, and IG @stylesbyspoiled

