SALT LAKE CITY, UT (Good Things Utah) – Are you looking for the perfect dinner party appetizer? Well we have the pastry for you! This delicious combination of sweet and savory into a cranberry goat cheese pastry will leave your guests drooling.

Ingredients:

· 1/2 Box Puff Pastry

· 8 Oz Goat Cheese

· 1/4 Tsp Kosher Salt

· 1/4 Tsp Dried Mountain Rose Herbs Thyme

· 1 Large Egg

· 1/2 Cup of Cranberry Jelly

Instructions: