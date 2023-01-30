SALT LAKE CITY, UT (Good Things Utah) – Are you looking for the perfect dinner party appetizer? Well we have the pastry for you! This delicious combination of sweet and savory into a cranberry goat cheese pastry will leave your guests drooling.
Ingredients:
· 1/2 Box Puff Pastry
· 8 Oz Goat Cheese
· 1/4 Tsp Kosher Salt
· 1/4 Tsp Dried Mountain Rose Herbs Thyme
· 1 Large Egg
· 1/2 Cup of Cranberry Jelly
Instructions:
- Preheat the oven to 400 degrees.
- In a bowl, whisk together the goat cheese, salt, thyme and egg.
- Unfold the puff pastry rectangles and cut each three piece sheet into 30 squares.
- Spray the mini muffin tin with cooking spray and put the puff pastry squares into each well.
- Spoon in a scant tablespoon of cheese mixture into each well, then cover with about a half tablespoon of cranberry jelly.
- Bake for 18-20 minutes.
- Pull out of the oven and enjoy!