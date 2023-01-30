SALT LAKE CITY, UT (Good Things Utah) – Are you looking for the perfect dinner party appetizer? Well we have the pastry for you! This delicious combination of sweet and savory into a cranberry goat cheese pastry will leave your guests drooling.

Ingredients:

· 1/2 Box Puff Pastry

· 8 Oz Goat Cheese

· 1/4 Tsp Kosher Salt

· 1/4 Tsp Dried Mountain Rose Herbs Thyme

· 1 Large Egg

· 1/2 Cup of Cranberry Jelly

Instructions:

  1. Preheat the oven to 400 degrees.
  2. In a bowl, whisk together the goat cheese, salt, thyme and egg.
  3. Unfold the puff pastry rectangles and cut each three piece sheet into 30 squares.
  4. Spray the mini muffin tin with cooking spray and put the puff pastry squares into each well.
  5. Spoon in a scant tablespoon of cheese mixture into each well, then cover with about a half tablespoon of cranberry jelly.
  6. Bake for 18-20 minutes.
  7. Pull out of the oven and enjoy!