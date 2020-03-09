These are the best ‘Boots’ you’ll ever own

If you don’t let your dog sleep with you yet, you probably should. A new study showed that more than half of pet owners allow their pets to sleep in the same bed because they feel comforted by them. Whether you have a long, hard day, or you’ve had a great one… there’s no denying the good feelings that come from a snuggle with your dog.
Temma Martin from Best Friends Animal Society shared the following benefits of sleeping with your dog:
- Gives you comfort
- Keeps you warm
- Lowers your blood pressure
- Makes you feel calmer
- Beats insomnia
- Fights depression
- Helps you feel safe
- Strengthens the bond between dog and owner
