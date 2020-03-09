These are the best ‘Boots’ you’ll ever own

Live Now
If you don’t let your dog sleep with you yet, you probably should. A new study showed that more than half of pet owners allow their pets to sleep in the same bed because they feel comforted by them. Whether you have a long, hard day, or you’ve had a great one… there’s no denying the good feelings that come from a snuggle with your dog.

Temma Martin from Best Friends Animal Society shared the following benefits of sleeping with your dog:

  • Gives you comfort
  • Keeps you warm
  • Lowers your blood pressure
  • Makes you feel calmer
  • Beats insomnia
  • Fights depression
  • Helps you feel safe
  • Strengthens the bond between dog and owner

Now if you don’t have a dog, you should head to Salt Lake County Animal Services (511 W 3900 S, SLC) to adopt Boots! He’s a 5-year-old Australian Shepherd mix who if a sweet, trained fluff ball.

