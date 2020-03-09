These are the best ‘Boots’ you’ll ever own

If you don’t let your dog sleep with you yet, you probably should. A new study showed that more than half of pet owners allow their pets to sleep in the same bed because they feel comforted by them. Whether you have a long, hard day, or you’ve had a great one… there’s no denying the good feelings that come from a snuggle with your dog.

Temma Martin from Best Friends Animal Society shared the following benefits of sleeping with your dog:

Gives you comfort

Keeps you warm

Lowers your blood pressure

Makes you feel calmer

Beats insomnia

Fights depression

Helps you feel safe

Strengthens the bond between dog and owner

Now if you don’t have a dog, you should head to Salt Lake County Animal Services (511 W 3900 S, SLC) to adopt Boots! He’s a 5-year-old Australian Shepherd mix who if a sweet, trained fluff ball.