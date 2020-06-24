These are a few of our favorite things

We love a good favorite things segment! The girls each brought a collection of items they’re currently obsessed with. Take a look!

First up was Reagan, who showed off all things golf. A cute camouflage bag, Nike Vapormax shoes, a Garmin golf watch that tells you how far you are from the hole, sunscreen, and her favorite speaker.

Surae introduced us to her favorite detangler for both kids and adults, a beach towel that turns into a backpack, and an ab roller!

If you’ve been wondering where Nicea gets her cute dresses, Shein is the go-to in her house these days. Kerastase resistance helps her dry summer hair, and a Skinceuticals moisturizer from Utah Facial Plastics!

Deena Marie Manzanares is a Utah native, but lived in NYC for a few years while attending the Atlantic Theater Company Acting School. Locally, she has worked as a professional actor for years in both stage and film.

