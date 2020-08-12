These are a few of our favorite things

We love rounding up local makers, businesses, and artists. Today, we brought in six favorites to show off everything from stuffed animals to stained glass! Take a look below, give them a follow, make a purchase and keep our community thriving!



1- Kits Crafts are made by Kristin Baird. All of her items are one-of-a-kind, meaning the fabric patterns are rarely used twice for the same item. All items in her shop are handmade by her, and can be found at the Salt and Honey Market on 9th and 9th in SLC, online and on instagram.

kitscrafts.com

IG @kits_crafts



2- Clay and Kindness earrings by Nicole Ray. All earrings are thoughtfully handmade with extremely lightweight polymer clay, and stainless steel hypoallergenic posts. Perfect for people with sensitive ears who still want to wear fun statement earrings! Always new designs, colors, and collections. Since not everyone wears earrings, they will also start offering other clay accessories later this fall! The mission at Clay and Kindness is to brighten people’s day while bringing hope to refugees. They donate part of sales each month to different reputable nonprofit organizations that support refugees. Use code GOODTHINGSUT on the website through Aug 31 for 15% off!

www.etsy.com/shop/shopclayandkindness

IG @clayandkindness





3- Manghammade by Karen Mangham. The cutest pouches and bags to organize your life! Karen’s favorite projects to create are little bags, and zipper pouches. She loves fabrics and all things floral, cute and feminine.

IG @Manghammade

www.etsy.com/shop/manghammade





4- Stained-glass by Jenny McNamara. Jenny says the pandemic has made her stunning stained-glass art pursuits even more meaningful as an escape from the reality gripping our nation and the world. Her glass art includes interpretations of desert and exotic plants, holiday ornaments and whimsical depictions of dogs, birds, butterflies and gnomes. She also create serious pieces inspired by Frank Lloyd Wright. See her work at Oliver and Princess Natasha in SLC. IG @jennymacglass





5- Actually Charming by Rachel Jaggers. Her bright and whimsical artwork includes pieces: Harriet the Hippo, Chuck the Lion Floral Snake (at the request of her daughter), flowers in Medium Magenta, Hot Pink and Coral Flowers, Silver Tote with Pink Roses, Bucketfeet Shoes titled “Oh the Hue-Manatee”! Rachel is very intrigued by the contrast of untraditional things. Such as a snake, which often strikes fear into hearts, displayed elegantly in peonies, or a hippo (the most deadly animal on Earth) smiling brightly up at you adorned with a graceful floral crown. This experimentation goes into her color processes as well, where she often mixes in neon paints, some of her art really lights up under a black light! Or uses eclectic colors such as mauve, hot pink, and coral.

www.actuallycharming.com IG @actuallycharming

6- Wildwoods Home Co by BayLi Ray. All pieces are handmande with love, with only 1-2 weeks turnaround time! DM BayLi for customs, and local pickup is available in Richfield. She is offering a deal right now, a 10% off sale with code GOODTHINGSUTAH now through Sunday 8/16. wildwoodshomeco.etsy.com IG @wildwoodshome

