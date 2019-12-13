These 4 products are made in Utah and sold at Walmart

Walmart isn’t just a super store that carries goods sourced from around the world. It’s also a great place to find local goods. Here are four products that’re made right here in Utah available at Walmart:

Lifetime Products They sell anything from kayaks to coolers to basketball hoops. Sweets Candy Company They might sound odd, but the chocolate cinnamon bears and chocolate orange sticks are to die for. Rimports Wax and Essential Oils Make your home smell like the holidays with your favorite fragrances of ScentSationals and Better Homes and Gardens Scented Wax Melts. Zarbee’s Make sure you get to enjoy your holiday break and get your all-natural immune support and vitamins from Zarbee’s this holiday season.

To find out more visit Walmart.com

This story contains sponsored content.