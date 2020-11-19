There’s over 125 flavors of popcorn at Roosters

Sign up for our, bringing you our favorite recipes, guests, and more every day!

Roosters makes gourmet popcorn for those who enjoy a better tasting snack, and tells us it makes an incredible gift, because it represents you when you give it away! They make over 125 flavors and blends of gourmet popcorn. There are five different caramels, three kettles, chocolate cinnamon bear, dill pickle, white chocolate peppermint, buffalo with wing and ranch, and so much more!

New owner Michael Estrada was a patron who is a self-proclaimed addict to this popcorn! The original owner was going to close her doors to move her family out of state, and Michael believed her popcorn was much too good to let that happen!

This family owned business hoping to blanket the state of Utah with their stores, and then franchise to other states. Employees are trained to treat our customers with respect, and provide them with a fun experience .

Roosters has plenty of options for corporate orders and events such as employee and customer appreciation, holiday gifting, corporate parties, corporate parties, weddings, and fundraisin g.

The company has alos partnered with and offer food products from other Utah Artisans such as Freeze Dried Candies, Fudge, Spices, and Honey!

Rooster’s Gourmet Popcorn can be found online www.RoostersGourmetPopcorn.com and in person

The District 11560 S. District Dr. #100 South Jordan 801-495-4505

Station Park 910 Forbush Place Farmington 385-988-3937