Help for eating disorders at Modern Even Mental Health

We got to chat with Shannon Ricks, LMFT and Marki Thompson, CSW who recently opened Modern Even Mental Health. A place where those struggling with eating disorders or body image can come and find comfort, guidance, and recovery with the experts.

Shannon tells us that during COVID, the rates of adolescents being hospitalized for eating disorders went up three times. She knew the problem was urgent, and began building a team of professionals to help those struggling, including other therapists and a dietician.

Marki tells us there are many reasons why someone may have an eating disorder or body image issues, such as a need to have control, enduring trauma, growing up in a home with a negative attitude toward food, or a home with dieting. She shares the startling statistic that 1 in 4 dieters will end up with an eating disorder.

Modern Eve Mental Health is a beautiful space with caring professionals who are here to remind us we aren’t alone in our struggles, and to reach out.

Shannon and Marki have a special coupon code for viewers, use GOODTHINGSUTAH for 50% off their new Body Image Liberation online course that is launching this month! They’re also offering free 10 minute consults with their registered dietitian.

Find more online www.moderneve.org and facebook modernevementalhealth

