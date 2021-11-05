There will be interviews, music and hats…lots of hats. Nicea DeGering talks with Doug Jessop about Jessop’s Journal

(GOOD THINGS UTAH – ABC4 TELEVISION – SALT LAKE CITY, UT) Doug Jessop has been doing powerful, positive and inspirational interviews on ABC4 News for years. You can see his “Doug Jessop’s Utah Success Stories” Sunday evenings in the ABC4 News at 10 p.m. Now you can see his new 30 minute TV show “Jessop’s Journal” Sunday mornings at 10 a.m. on ABC4. Nicea DeGering sat down with Doug to get the inside scoop and find out what is going to be featured this Sunday.

According to Doug, “Everyone has a story. Stories have power. They help us understand each other.” He has done hundreds of longer in-depth interviews with people from all walks of life. One of those people he interviewed was Nicea.

In this week’s episode of Jessop’s Journal viewers will be able to get a peek into “the story behind the stories” with Nicea talking about everything from one of her most memorable celebrity interviews when she was just starting her career and the surprise revisit with that same person years later.

Nicea also talks about the opportunities she has had to do a variety of unique things as a host on Good Things Utah. She and Doug revisit a high flying story that made them both a bit nervous.

There will also be an in-depth interview with GTU producer, Marchelle Lee, along with a look “behind the curtain” that most people don’t get to see.

As Doug put it, “Life comes with scars.” Come to find out that Marchelle has a wicked scar that has impacted the way that she looks at life. You’ll need to watch the show Sunday morning to find out the details.

In between, viewers will also be entertained with music from a guy that has the number one R&B album on iTunes, Jay Warren.

You’ll want to make sure you watch all the way to the end of Jessop’s Journal as an inspirational story of brotherhood and sacrifice.

Of course, as Nicea pointed out, there will be hats. Lots of hats. Doug’s trademark for years has been the #tvhatguy. How many hats does he own? Enough to do a feature inside the show called “Doug’s Hat of the Week.”

Tune in every Sunday morning at 10 a.m. on ABC4 to watch Jessop’s Journal. You can also catch previous episodes anytime online at www.JessopsJournal.com as well as ABC4.com/journal

