There is help for OCD and Anxiety

Lynne Sill and Paul Peterson from the OCD and Anxiety Treatment Center spoke with Reagan Leadbetter on Good Things Utah this morning about the misconceptions about OCD and Anxiety and how their help is needed in these turbulent times, more than ever.

At the OCD and Anxiety Treatment Center, we are all about helping people retract the brain when it has evolved to react to a false alarm that is not healthy or reliable and limits how people can manage their anxiety.

There are many common misconceptions about OCD and Anxiety. OCD and Anxiety take the things you care about the very most like your morals, your religion, your relationships, and make them the threat and fear.

At the OCD and Anxiety Treatment Center, we specialize in OCD, Body Dysmorphic Disorder, Generalized Anxiety Disorder, Social Anxiety Disorder, Panic Disorder, Trichotillomania (Hair Pulling Disorder) and Excoriation (Skin Picking) Disorder.

The OCD and Anxiety Treatment Center has a passion for helping some of those who are the most underserved people. We want to change the lives of individuals and their families, who have been suffering from anxiety, disturbing and terrifying thoughts, uncontrollable worry, exhausting behaviors and rituals, and avoiding situations that keeps them from living their lives to the fullest.

At the OCD and Anxiety Treatment Center, we are different than most therapeutic service providers across the Rocky Mountains. We specialize in exposure-based therapy, which is an evidence-based approach considered to be the most effective treatment for OC spectrum disorders and anxiety disorders. In a short time, that our clients are with us they average a 50–70% reduction of symptoms.

The OCD and Anxiety Treatment Center is an evidence-based practice, which means we do what works, we stay up-to-date with scientific research, and we regularly attend international training to keep us at our very best.

