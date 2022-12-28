- On Good Things Utah this morning – There is an official date to take down a Christmas tree – and it isn’t as early as you might think. As fun as Christmas can be, it is sometimes a relief to take down the Christmas tree and return your home to normal in the New Year. Often, people look to do this on the 1st of January, but when should you really take your Christmas tree down? And how late is too late to leave your decor in place? Although most online searches are around when to put a Christmas tree up, there is just as much confusion about when to pack it away after the holiday. Whether you subscribe to Christmas traditions or not, it turns out there is one date in January, also called Twelfth Night, that is the sweet spot for returning your home to normal after the holiday. This, if you’re a stickler for tradition, is when you should be taking your Christmas tree down – and where this strange tradition comes from – though there’s no judgement from us if yours comes down on the 26th or stays up until Easter.
- ‘Whether you put your Christmas tree up on the first day of December, or waited for the week before Christmas, tradition dictates that Christmas trees should come down on January 6th, otherwise known as Twelfth Night,’ says Jennifer Ebert, deputy editor (digital) for Homes & Gardens. Twelfth Night is a Christian festival that marks the night the three kings brought gifts to the baby Jesus. Also called Epiphany, the day is often referred to as the last day of the Christmas festivities and, therefore, the last day to have your decorations on display. Leaving decorations up longer than this, or taking them down before is often considered bad luck for the New Year. Do you agree? Tune in as our hosts dive into this Hot Topic and much more this morning on a Wednesday edition of Good Things Utah.
There is an official date that you should take down your Christmas tree
by: Nicea DeGering
Posted:
Updated:
Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now