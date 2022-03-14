- On Good Things Utah this morning – Great news for viewers! Disney+ is expanding its MCU roster with a new Marvel superhero entering the fold. “Moon Knight” follows the story of mild-mannered gift-shop employee Steven Grant, who suddenly finds himself plagued with memories of another life on account of having dissociative identity disorder. Steven discovers that he shares a body with mercenary Marc Spector, and together, the two must figure out how to navigate their identities and enemies as they tackle a dark mystery amongst Egypt’s powerful gods. “Moon Knights”‘s featurette arrived on March 10, which includes inside commentary from actors Ethan Hawke, Oscar Isaac, May Calamawy, and executive director Kevin Feige.
- Plus, football great Tom Brady announced Sunday that he has had a change of heart and he will not be retiring after all. “These past two months I’ve realized my place is still on the field and not in the stands,” he said on Twitter. “That time will come. But it’s not now. I love my teammates, and I love my supportive family. They make it all possible. I’m coming back for my 23rd season in Tampa. Unfinished business LFG.” Brady, widely considered the greatest quarterback in NFL history, officially announced his retirement in an Instagram post in February after days of rumors and confusion about the timing of the end to his legendary career.
- And while pop star Justin Bieber was in concert here in Utah Sunday night, his wife Hailey Bieber had a health scare earlier in the week. Hailey just addressed the health concern, saying it was akin to a stroke but that she’s doing better now. She explained that this happened on Thursday morning, at which point she started having “stroke like symptoms,” and was then taken to the hospital where docs found a small blood clot in her brain, causing a lack of oxygen. Eventually, she says her body passed it naturally within a few hours, and that she’s at home and doing better now … although she notes it was terrifying. Hailey thanks the docs and medical staff who helped, and for everyone’s well-wishes.
- Finally, as the world aims to figure out ways to live and shop more sustainably, Target is adding to those efforts with one of its latest initiatives. The brand announced Target Zero this week, which essentially gives shoppers a better idea of which products help to reduce waste. Throughout the store as well as online, there will be icons that display which items are designed to be refillable, reusable or compostable, made from recycled content, or made from materials that reduce the use of plastic. “By making it easier for our guests to identify which products are designed to reduce waste, Target Zero helps them make informed decisions about what they purchase and advances a collective impact across our brand partners, our product shelves, and within our homes and communities,” Amanda Nusz, the senior vice president of corporate responsibility and president of the Target Foundation, said in a statement. The assortment of offerings that will be tagged under Target Zero includes hundreds of new and existing products across beauty, personal care and home. There are also plans to expand into other categories in the future.
- And at the end of the show – Can you find good for you items at a dollar store? Many nutritionists will tell you that if you strategize wisely, it’s possible to find healthy options in a place as unlikely as a dollar store. Yes, many dollar stores do sell food. And it isn’t all random bags of potato chips ― you can find aisles with canned and dry goods and some even have a freezer section. Just because everything costs a dollar doesn’t mean the food is questionable, expired or lacking in nutrition. And depending on where you live, a dollar store might be closer to home than an actual grocery market. Tune in for the top five things that nutritionists recommend you throw in your cart. Hope you join us for a fun Monday edition of GTU.