There is a new character on Sesame Street and do you have ‘Tech Neck’?

- On GTU this morning – A new Muppet named Ji-Young will make history as the first Asian American muppet to join the cast of the iconic children’s television show “Sesame Street.” The 7-year-old Korean American girl is slated to debut Thanksgiving Day as part of a special titled “See Us Coming Together.” Like many Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders, her identity will straddle two cultures, says Alan Muraoka, who plays the owner of Hooper’s Store on the show and is also Asian American. “She’s a musician, she plays electric guitar, she’s a girl of the very modern American fabric,” he told NBC Asian America. “She recognizes the culture through her relatives — her grandmother, through her mother — and through the food she eats and loves.”
- Plus, the holiday season is approaching and, with it, a fresh round of pandemic-related anxiety. After two years of living cautiously, many Americans are ready to live normally again, which in the coming weeks might mean watching Thanksgiving Day football on the couch with distant cousins or attending an office Christmas party — and this time, not on Zoom. But with the coronavirus continuing to infect more than 70,000 people per day, and with more than 1,000 daily COVID-19 fatalities, the pandemic will be the uninvited guest looming over celebrations. Dr. Anthony Fauci, President Biden’s top medical adviser, addressed this tension in virtual remarks at the Bipartisan Policy Center on Monday morning. “If you get vaccinated, and your family is vaccinated, you can feel good about enjoying a typical Thanksgiving, Christmas, with your family and close friends,” he said.
- And too early still? One sign that it’s officially “the most wonderful time of the year” is the arrival of Christmas music. Whether you’re out shopping or driving home from work, there’s a good chance that, come November, you’re bound to hear at least one rendition of Mariah Carey’s “All I Want For Christmas Is You.” While Christmas music may evoke positive emotions and memories for many, the psychological effects of the holiday soundtrack aren’t always overwhelmingly positive. Nate Sloan, assistant professor of musicology at the University of Southern California’s Thornton School of Music and co-host of the podcast Switched on Pop, says that while not all Christmas music sounds the same, there are a few cues that tell our brains we’re about to listen to something evoking Santa and the holiday spirit.
- At the end of the show – are you suffering from Tech Neck because of all your electronic devices? Reagan tells us what it is and how to avoid the uncomfortable strain.