There is a name for the orange stuff on your fingers after eating Cheetos

- On Good Things Utah today – Abby Huntsman announces that she’s leaving The View to focus on her dad’s campaign for Governor of Utah. We’ll tell you what her plans are (and hopefully they include stopping by the show where she was an intern!) Plus, why you should be taking more vacations with your mom. And fitness trainer Jillian Michaels is doubling down on her critique of singer Lizzo. Find out what she’s saying now. And finally, there is a word for the orange stuff that gets everywhere when you eat Cheetos. In fact, Frito Lay had it trademarked years ago – we’ll tell you what it is.
- And finally, we have creative date ideas for you for Valentines Day. Hope you join us for a Tuesday edition of Good Things Utah.