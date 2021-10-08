There is a brand new immersive exhibit in downtown SLC

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC 4) - Happy Friday, Utah! After an active day today with the potential for strong storms and flash flooding, we will be keeping active weather in the forecast tonight into tomorrow. While wet weather won't be as widespread, we'll still see scattered showers through the day tomorrow.

With even colder air filtering in we will also see the snow levels drop from 9000ft. today to possibly below 8000ft. tomorrow. This means we some accumulations will be possible in the cottonwoods and rain/snow mix will be possible even down in Bryce Canyon. Temperature-wise highs will be in the 50s for the Wasatch Front with a chilly wind, highs will be in the upper 30s and low 40s in the Wasatch Back and even down south it will be 60s and low 70 at the most.