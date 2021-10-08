There is a brand new immersive exhibit in downtown SLC

- On the second hour of GTU this morning – The ladies tell us about their visit to a new exhibit in Salt Lake City. Tune in to find out where you can see an immersive Van Gogh experience right here in Utah!
- Plus, as Americans continue to cook, do laundry and use more electricity at home amid the pandemic, utility bill prices are predicted to rise this winter. Ken Gurny, a homeowner in New York told “Good Morning America” their family has tried to conserve energy since the pandemic sent their utility bill sky high. But even as residents work to lower electricity consumption, the cost to heat homes is going up. The National Energy Assistance Directors Association predicts gas bills in the U.S. could rise up to 30% this winter. We have tips to save money.
- And it’s never too early to start teaching your preschooler or grade schooler some basic lice prevention tricks. Most kids are eager to get on board the lice prevention train, especially after first-hand experience with the itchy buggers. And the good news is that some of the most effective ways to prevent lice are simple enough for kids to grasp easily. There are tips to prevent lice from coming home with your child from school or day care—plus how to tell if your child has lice. Click here to read more: https://www.mother.ly/life/health-wellness/childrens-health/how-to-detect-prevent-lice
- Finally, the ‘specialness spiral:’ What is it and why do we label ordinary objects as too special to use? Nicea tells us the psychology behind the common everyday practice.
- At the end of the show – What is in for fall nails? An old classic – pale-pink nails topped with arcs of stark white along the tips have long been known as a French manicure. After briefly falling out of favor, the classic look has fully had its revival, and nail artists have started to tweak it with patterns, brights, and creative color schemes. These fun twists now have a new name in the nail-art world: the American manicure. Tune in as we show you the fresh images and dive into these Hot Topics and more this morning on GTU Hour 2.