Therapeutic alpacas that will make you smile and let you snuggle!

What a Monday! We had Shae Memmott of Shae Makes in the GTU kitchen to share her recipe for Chocolate Cookie Butter Crack Cake. We can't tell you how quickly we gobbled it up! Follow along with the step-by-step instructions below, and check out her IG @shaemakes and website www.shaemakes.com

Ingredients:For the cake: 1/3 cup sour cream (room temperature) 2/3 cup buttermilk (room temperature) 2 eggs (room temperature) 1 cup hot water 1/2 cup vegetable oil 2 tsp vanilla extract 2 cups all purpose flour (242 grams) 1 3/4 cup sugar (357 grams) 1/3 cup cocoa powder 1 tsp baking powder 2 tsp baking soda 3/4 tsp salt

For the frosting: 1 1/2 blocks softened cream cheese (12 oz) 1 cup heavy whipping cream 3 cups powdered sugar

For the "crack": 32 Biscoff Cookies (1 pkg) broken into nickel sized pieces 1 3/4 stick melted butter 1/3 cup brown sugar + 1/4 cup reserved 1/4 tsp salt

For the drizzle: 1/2 cup Biscoff Cookie Butter

Directions For the crack: 1. Preheat your oven to 400 degrees. 2. In a medium sized bowl mix together broken up Biscoff cookies, melted butter, 1/3 cup brown sugar and salt. Stir to combine. 3. Line a half or quarter sheet pan with tinfoil and then evenly spread out Biscoff mixture onto the pan. Sprinkle evenly with remaining 1/4 cup brown sugar.4. Bake for 10 minutes. 5. At the 10 minute mark, turn your oven to broil and let the mixture get a toasty brown color. Don't walk away from the oven at this point or look away from your mixture while it is in the oven. It'll burn in the matter of seconds so keep a close eye on it.6. Remove from the oven and let cool completely.7. Once cool, break mixture into small chunks and set aside while you make the cake.

For the cake: 1. Preheat your oven to 350 degrees.2. Whisk all wet ingredients in a medium sized bowl until smooth. 3. In a separate medium sized bowl whisk together all dry ingredients. 4. Pour the wet ingredients into the dry ingredients and mix together until no flour streaks remain. 5. Spray a half sheet pan liberally with cooking spray and pour cake batter evenly into the pan. 6. Bake for 19-23 minutes or until a toothpick entered in the center comes out with a few moist crumbs on it. 7. Set aside to cool while you make the frosting.

For the frosting: 1. In a medium sized mixing bowl or bowl of a stand mixer add cream cheese and beat for 2-3 minutes on medium/high until smooth.2. Add powdered sugar a little at a time and mix on medium/low until combined. 3. With your mixer on medium/high, slowly add heavy whipping cream and beat mixture for an additional 2-3 minutes until light and fluffy.Assembly: 1. Frost the cooled cake with the frosting. 2. Sprinkle "crack" evenly over the top of the frosting. 3. Heat Biscoff Cookie butter in the microwave for 30 seconds or until melted and runny.4. Drizzle melted Biscoff all over the top of the cake. 5. Allow the cake to set up in the fridge for 30-45 minutes. 6. Once set up, serve immediately. Store leftovers in the fridge.