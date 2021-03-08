Therapeutic alpacas that will make you smile and let you snuggle!

Good Things Utah

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:
Sign up for our GTU Newsletter and Recipe Newsletter, bringing you our favorite recipes, guests, and more every day!

Megan Keith, owner of Peppergrass Ranch, made our Monday when she came to the studio with Mac and Cheese in tow. We’re not talking about lunch, but two little alpacas! These trained sweeties are learning how to be therapy animals.

Until hospitals open up, Megan is renting them out for photoshoots, weddings, and special events. She tells us they want to share the love, joy, and therapeutic effects of their animals in a time when we all need it most.

Mac and Cheese are trained every week by Nick from Humps, Hooves, & Horns. The cuties are used to people as well as photos ops…and they can even spoon with you! Megan has all sorts of animals at Peppergrass Ranch as well. The alpacas are sheered once a year, the pygora goats twice a year, and their fibers are spun into yarn. There are twenty chickens of different breeds!

Follow Peppergrass Ranch on IG at @tnmkgirls and linktr.ee/Tnmkgirls

Deena Manzanares
Deena Manzanares
Deena Marie Manzanares is a Utah native, but lived in NYC for a few years while attending the Atlantic Theater Company Acting School. Locally, she has worked as a professional actor for years in both stage and film.


Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

ABC4 PODCASTS

More Podcasts

Good Things Utah Sponsors