Therapeutic alpacas that will make you smile and let you snuggle!

Megan Keith, owner of Peppergrass Ranch, made our Monday when she came to the studio with Mac and Cheese in tow. We’re not talking about lunch, but two little alpacas! These trained sweeties are learning how to be therapy animals.
Until hospitals open up, Megan is renting them out for photoshoots, weddings, and special events. She tells us they want to share the love, joy, and therapeutic effects of their animals in a time when we all need it most.
Mac and Cheese are trained every week by Nick from Humps, Hooves, & Horns. The cuties are used to people as well as photos ops…and they can even spoon with you! Megan has all sorts of animals at Peppergrass Ranch as well. The alpacas are sheered once a year, the pygora goats twice a year, and their fibers are spun into yarn. There are twenty chickens of different breeds!
Follow Peppergrass Ranch on IG at @tnmkgirls and linktr.ee/Tnmkgirls