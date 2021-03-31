Themed Godzilla vs. Kong drinks and snacks

It’s the epic, long awaited battle…Godzilla vs Kong! To celebrate the release of the movie hitting theaters nationwide today, Chef Jenn Martello stopped by to whip up some themed drinks and snacks! Follow along below, and find Jenn on IG at @chefjennmartello

Lizard Latte

Ingredients:

2 Cups Coconut Milk Alternative

2 1/2 Tbsp Sweetened Matcha Powder

2 Tbsp Vanilla Syrup

Whipped Cream, Golden Oreos and gummy worms for garnish

Directions:

1. Add milk, matcha powder and vanilla syrup to a shaker. Shake to blend.

2. Pour over ice and garnish with whipped cream and crushed golden Oreos.

Gorilla Guzzler

Ingredients:

2 Cups Chocolate Milk

1/2 Tsp Banana Extract

Whipped Cream, Oreos and sliced bananas for Garnish

Directions:

1.Add chocolate milk and banana extract to a shaker. Shake to blend.

2.Pour over ice and garnish with whipped cream, crushed Oreos and sliced bananas.

Godzilla Munch

Ingredients:

2 Cups Cheese-its

2 Cups Green Pea Crisps

1/2 Cup Wasabi Peas

1/2 Cup Dry Roasted Edamame

1/2 Cup Dried Pineapple Chunks

Directions:

1. Mix all ingredients in Large Bowl.

Kong Crunch

Ingredients:

2 Cups Peanut Butter filled Pretzels

1 Cup Freeze Dried Bananas

1 Cup Mini Marshmallows

1/2 Cup Buncha Crunch Chocolate Candies

1/2 Cup Roasted Cashews

Directions:

2. Mix all ingredients in Large Bowl.

Godzilla vs Kong is the return to the movies blockbuster event opens nationwide in theatres (and on IMAX) and via HBO max today, Wednesday, March 31st! The movie has action, and heart on an epic scale; a thrilling and fun adventure for all audiences that unleashes the world’s most legendary pop culture icons in an all-out battle of epic scale, and entertainment.

Deena Manzanares
Deena Manzanares
Deena Marie Manzanares is a Utah native, but lived in NYC for a few years while attending the Atlantic Theater Company Acting School. Locally, she has worked as a professional actor for years in both stage and film.

