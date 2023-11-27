The annual Salt Lake Acting Company children’s show, “Elephant & Piggie’s: We Are In a Play”, opens Friday, December 1st! Actor Bryce Romleski who plays Elephant Gerald, Niki Rahimi who plays Squirelle, and Joseph Branca, SLAC Director of Communications stopped by to give us the details.

Based on the beloved children’s book series by Mo Willems, the production plays through December 30th. We hear what the Theater for Young Audiences production has in store this year, and how the hour long play has gotten ready for the crowds.

Use the code “SLACKIDS” for $4 off tickets to the show. Redeem online or by calling the box office at (801)336-7522 hop online for more at SaltLakeActingCompany.org follow on IG at @saltalkeactingco