SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH (GOOD THINGS UTAH)- In our studio, we were lucky enough to have Charlie Cannon and Carson Macdonald, creators of Vibe Ride. Charlie and Carson came on to show us their incredible skateboards that have a built-in braking system. These former University of Utah students came up with the idea while skateboarding to class. Because of the university’s steep campus, they wanted a skateboard that could break to prevent injuries. Carson went up to Charlie, an engineering student, and together they created Viberide. Tune in to Shark Tank tomorrow at 6 pm MST to see if they got a deal. Everyone in the studio had quite a good time trying out these remarkable skateboards. To buy one of their boards or find more information, check out their website viberide.com, and get 20% off with code SHARKTANK. To follow along on their journey, you can follow their Instagram and TikTok @viberide.co or look at their YouTube channel @viberide.