SALT LAKE CITY, UT (Good Things Utah) – Todd Sylvester from Todd Inspires, joined our hosts to help our viewers transform individuals’ experiences to better mental health by inspiring your belief systems.

Sylvester explains that our beliefs dictate our behavior. The top 3 limiting beliefs are, I am not good enough, I am different so I cannot connect, and something is wrong with me.

He walks us through the best way to change our negative beliefs of ourselves. First, you need to identify your limiting beliefs, this can get vulnerable. Next, write down the opposite of your limiting belief and add your name. Then say each positive statement three times a day. Lastly, visualize for five minutes a day seeing yourself being that person with the new belief.