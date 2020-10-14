Sign up for our, bringing you our favorite recipes, guestes, and more every day!

The Women Tech Awards are coming up on October 28th! This year will be a live and virtual celebration recognizing the women leading and shaping Utah’s technology sector. Cydni Tetro, Women Tech Council President was in studio to tell us all about it.

In this tenuous time of pandemic, social unrest, economic difficulties and other challenges, women in Utah’s technology sector are leading and innovating to create positive impact for individuals, companies and communities.

Cydni tells us this is the thirteenth year, and virtual watch parties let them reach even further into the audience. There are twenty-three tech award finalists that come from different companies, different backgrounds, and are truly amazing role models that inspire this generation.

Their vision, innovation and inspiration are shaping Utah’s technology sector, especially during these difficult times. This recognition strengthens our state’s economy and community by accelerating their impact and inspiring future tech leaders!

Companies and individuals can purchase virtual seats to participate at womentechcouncil.com