The woman in the Peleton commercial gets a new job

Charcuterie boards are a platter usually consisting of cured meats, a variety of cheeses, crackers, and more. Charcuterie boards can be a fun way to mix things up when bringing an appetizer to a holiday party.

Harmons' cheese expert, Mariah Christensen, came in to give us some lessons on how to prepare a charcuterie. Mariah is all about the cheese and having a variety of them. If you aren't a cheese connoisseur and aren't sure what cheeses to include, she recommends using mozzarella and havarti cheeses. These are classic cheeses that aren't too unusual. The key to a good cheese board is slicing the cheese in different ways to give a variety of textures.