The winners of the 2022 Golden Globes and indoor activities for kids

- On GTU this morning – This year’s award season was supposed to celebrate Hollywood’s return to glitz and glamour. No more masks, no more socially distanced award shows or Zoom acceptance speeches, no more rewarding films that very few people had seen. Now, between the omicron spike and NBC’s decision not to televise the Golden Globes on Sunday because of the ethical issues surrounding the group that hands out the awards, Hollywood’s traditionally frenetic — and hype-filled — first week of the calendar year has been reduced to a whisper. The AFI Awards were postponed. The Critics’ Choice Awards — scheduled to be televised Sunday night in hopes of filling the void left by the Globes’ absence — were pushed back. The Palm Springs Film Festival, an annual stop along the awards campaign trail, was canceled. And most of those star-driven award favorites bombed at the box office.
- Plus, without much fanfare, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association announced the winners of the 2022 Golden Globes via Twitter on Sunday night, with no media in attendance or celebrities walking the red carpet, like years past. “The Power of the Dog” (Netflix) won best drama and “West Side Story” (20th Century/Disney) nabbed best musical or comedy. Jane Campion picked up the best director trophy for helming “The Power of the Dog,” and Kodi Smit-McPhee won best supporting actor for the western. “West Side Story” star Rachel Zegler was named best actress in a musical or comedy, and her co-star Ariana DeBose took home the supporting actress prize. Nicole Kidman (“Being the Ricardos”) won best actress in a drama, while Will Smith (“King Richard”) nabbed actor. Andrew Garfield (“Tick, Tick … Boom!”) took home best actor in a musical or comedy.
- And Zendaya’s latest red carpet appearance has some fans a tad confused. The “Spider-Man: No Way Home” actor stepped out for the “Euphoria” season two photocall this week wearing a gorgeous black-and-white, floor-length dress with a scalloped neckline. Even though she looked amazing, fans were puzzled by her footwear. Zendaya shared a video to her Instagram story of herself in the dress walking in what appears to be white socks. “When you don’t have room to let the hem down. How would they know?” she wrote.
- Finally, some sad news, Bob Saget, who brought love and laughter into homes as a comedian and actor, has died. He was 65 years old. He was found dead by police in an Orlando-area hotel room Sunday, authorities confirmed. Orange County Sheriff’s Office tweeted, “Earlier today, deputies were called to the Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes for a call about an unresponsive man in a hotel room.” “The man was identified as Robert Saget & pronounced deceased on scene. Detectives found no signs of foul play or drug use in this case. #BobSaget.”
- At the end of the show – Going to the playground is great. Kids can run off their wild energy and hang upside down from the monkey bars, but with winter's chill in the air, perhaps you'd prefer to have the kiddos play indoors. Good news, there are loads of great kids indoor activities. Sure, crafts and board games come to mind. But did you know there are physical activities kids can do inside too? We share the best indoor activities for kids will have them burning off their Captain Crunch in no time.