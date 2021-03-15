If you’ve ever started an organizing project but felt stuck or overwhelmed, fret no more! Sarah Hansen from The Whole Package Organizing joined us with a step-by-step process to help us through it. It’s called the SMART Method. Give it a try by following her tips below, and find more online at thewholepackageorganizing.com IG @thewholepackageorganizing and Facebook The Whole Package Organizing
- S – You always need to begin with Sorting like with like. There is no need to make hard decisions at this point, try to stay on task and not jump ahead.
- M – Minimize to favorites, this may be the hardest step for some, for others, it can be exhilarating. It is easier for your brain to make decisions after you have grouped similar items together.
- A – Accept the limitations of your space. Your home is the container for your stuff. Your closets, drawers, shelves, and cabinets all have limits!
- R – Reorganize with repurposed or new containers and labels. Containers help keep the structure and provide a specific home for your things.
- T – Ten minutes a day to keep it up! If you are committed, you can keep your newly organized space intact.
- With props below: It is very helpful to use vertical space that could otherwise be wasted. Cabinet shelves can help you stack containers or dishes vertically. Use stackable drawers under your bathroom sink to utilize the vertical space around the plumbing.