The Wendy Williams show comes to an end and how happy couples communicate

- On GTU Hour 2 – Daytime TV is undergoing some changes, as Sherri Shepherd is in full-time and Wendy Williams, host of the long-running The Wendy Williams Show, is out, at least for now. Shepherd, who’s been filling in as a rotating guest host amid Williams’s health issues, is set to launch her own daytime talk show, fittingly titled Sherri, in fall 2022. Sherri will move into the same time slots that are currently held by The Wendy Williams Show, with many production staffers moving over, including David Perler, Williams’s longtime executive producer and showrunner. “Sherri is a natural who proved her hosting skills for many years as a panelist on The View, on FOX’s Dish Nation and again this season as a popular guest host of Wendy,” Debmar-Mercury Co-Presidents Mort Marcus and Ira Bernstein said in a statement on Tuesday.
- Plus, Rams’ Van Jefferson reveals name of son born on Super Bowl night. “It’s very fitting,” the Los Angeles Rams wide receiver said about the cute name. Van Jefferson’s new son’s name might be the best thing you’ll hear all day. The Los Angeles Rams wide receiver revealed what he decided to call his child in a new interview with People. “We decided on Champ Jefferson,” he said. “It’s very fitting. That’s very fitting for the type of situation we just had.”
- And anyone who’s had a baby knows how the sound of crying can feel like torture. Literally. Sometimes babies cry because they’re hungry, which is a problem easily fixed. Sometimes babies cry because their diaper is soiled—also an easy fix. Sometimes babies cry because they are clearly overtired—easy to fix on paper, but not always so simple in practice. Still, you at least know what’s bugging them. In a TikTok video, Jonathan, aka “Tuque Daddy,” shows how he holds his 2-month-old son with one hand and wraps his little arms across his body in a “self hug” with the other. Then he holds one hand over the baby’s arms and torso and the other cradling him under the diaper. A little gentle bobbing in this position and voila! Baby stops crying in 18 seconds.
- At the end of the show – In all aspects of life, communication is key. But in a marriage, if there’s a breakdown in communication skills, it can bring the whole thing down. As such, it’s vital for couples to have effective communication. Unfortunately, however, that’s usually a lot easier said than done. “The number one thing is that people want to be understood and they want to feel like their emotions are being valued,” says Jonathan Robinson, a couple’s therapist and author of the new book More Love, Less Conflict: A Communication Playbook for Couples. “And when that doesn’t happen, marriages start to have problems. I never have couples come into my office saying, ‘We really understand each other, that’s why we want a divorce!’ But of course, the opposite happens all the time.” So what do happy couples do all the time that keeps them connected? Join us for this Hot Topic and more this morning on GTU Hour 2.