The Weirdest Pet?

'Is that aunt and ant?' 'Do you see the sea?' These are just a couple of the clever phrases that author Mike Agrelius uses in his new book 'Hear What's Here' to help children learn the difference between same sounding words!

These same sounding words that are spelled differently and have different meanings, are called homophones. Agrelius shares that these can be a challenge to young readers, but one he executed in a fun way thanks to the help of illustrations from Val Chadwick Bagley.