- On Good Things Utah today- We celebrate our show creator George! He turned 50… the old goat. We love you and the show you created, Georgie! Also, California is starting school a little later. Study’s show kids learn better in school with a little more sleep. GO FIGURE! Starting times are moving towards 8:30am instead of the crack of dawn. Reagan talked about the new power nail color. And the color is… black! Experts say it makes people feel more confident and powerful. Try it at your next nail appointment! (It works for October anyway).
- Deena Marie had the funniest hot topic! What is the weirdest pet you have ever heard of? How about a praying mantis? Mavis the praying mantis has her own Instagram account! This funny little insect poses on tiny furniture for the camera. It seems this modeling bug has a future career.
- And Surae had a topic that should make us think today. We need to be telling ourselves we are beautiful in front of our children. One mom realized she was being negative about herself in front of her daughter, and decided to start being a positive and good example!
- Lastly, did you know you’ve been riding escalators all wrong? Find out why, here!