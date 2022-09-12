- On Good Things Utah Hour 2 this morning – We start with video of a runner who had a leg cramp at just about the worst time ever – during a proposal! We’ll show you what happened next. Plus, let’s talk about relationships. A soulmate relationship is a deep connection between two souls, and they fit perfectly into each other’s lives like a jigsaw puzzle. Soulmates are essential in your life journey, so it’s natural to be curious about this spiritual connection. There is a common misconception when thinking about soulmate relationships, as many associate it with a romantic one. However, there are different types of soulmate relationships; it’s not just about romance, feeling butterflies, or physical intimacy. These psychological facts about soulmates help to provide a guide. These relationships can be at a spiritual level with a friend, sibling, parent, or other loved ones. So whether you’re in a little love bubble or just curious about human behavior, you’ll likely be intrigued by the psychological facts about soulmates in this article:
- Soulmates Are Best Friends Too
- It is believed that the bond between soulmates is often stronger and longer-lasting when friendship forms the foundation of the relationship. However, there can still be romance, especially in a romantic soulmate relationship. After all, you can fall in love with your best friend.
- Soulmate Friendships Are More Common Than Romantic Relationships
- Soulmates are those who come from the same soul family. They are supportive and show you pure and unconditional love, but this should not be confused with romantic life partners. A soulmate can be your parents, siblings, friends, teachers, and others who enter your life and help you evolve.
- You Can Get Addicted to Your Soulmate
It's easy for soulmates to become obsessed with each other, resulting from the love, connection, and chemical reactions that come with it. When you fall in love, your body releases high levels of dopamine. This feels like a high and promotes a strong desire of wanting, similar to an addiction.
- Plus, Americans remembered 9/11 on Sunday with tear-choked tributes, and pleas to “never forget,” 21 years after the deadliest terror attack on U.S. soil. Bonita Mentis set out to read victims’ names at the ground zero ceremony wearing a necklace with a photo of her slain sister, Shevonne Mentis, a 25-year-old Guyanese immigrant who worked for a financial firm. “It’s been 21 years, but it’s not 21 years for us. It seems like just yesterday,” Mentis said. “The wounds are still fresh.” “No matter how many years have passed, nobody can actually comprehend that what happened that very day,” she added. Victims’ relatives and dignitaries also convened at the other two attack sites, the Pentagon and a field in Pennsylvania. More than two decades later, Sept. 11 remains a point for reflection on the hijacked-plane attacks that killed nearly 3,000 people, reconfigured national security policy and spurred a U.S. “war on terror” worldwide. Sunday’s observances, which follow a fraught milestone anniversary last year, come little more than a month after a U.S. drone strike killed a key al-Qaida figure who helped plot the 9/11 attacks, Ayman al-Zawahri.
- And there are few things as frightening to a parent than losing your child in a crowded place like a shopping mall, zoo, or stadium. The moment you realize your child is missing, it’s impossible not to consider the terrifying idea they may have been kidnapped. A woman in New Zealand recently lost her son in a Kmart but was able to locate him because of a potentially life-saving parenting hack she saw on TikTok a few months ago. The woman was shopping at the retailer when she realized her two-year-old son Nathan was missing. She immediately told a friend to alert the staff to ensure he didn’t leave through the store’s front exit. “Another friend searched the area he was last seen,” the mom wrote in a Facebook post. The mother began looking for him by rummaging through clothes racks and running through the aisles. It was the “scariest 10 minutes of my life” she later wrote. But then she remembered a parenting hack she saw on TikTok by blogger Jess Martini. “If your child goes missing, screw the stares and start calling out their description,” the mother recalled. “I’m missing a little boy, he’s wearing a yellow shirt and has brown hair. He’s two years old and his name is Nathan!” she called out to the rest of the store while reminding herself not to “break down” in tears. “You need people to understand you loud and clear,” she said.
- At the end of the show – One common question people have when they come to therapy is “How can I be happier?” Something in their life is off-balance and they are searching for a way to feel like themselves again. In these cases, psychologists are quick to point out that happiness is not like a light switch — it can’t be flipped on at our command. However, there are some checklists we can go through to try to diagnose and fix the problem. Here are ‘levels’ of happiness to tune into when you’re looking for a way to rediscover your joie de vivre.
- Sense of purpose
- Psychological research has repeatedly shown that living a purposeful life is essential to life satisfaction. One study published in the Journal of Positive Psychology, for instance, found that people living in certain U.S. states (e.g., Alaska, Hawaii, and Wyoming) rated their lives as more purposeful than those living in other states (such as Kentucky, Vermont, and New York) — and that people in those states tended to be happier and healthier.
- 2. Psychological richness
Psychological richness is different from other forms of happiness in that it refers to living a life of variety. A 2020 paper published in Philosophical Psychology defines it as: "A life characterized by complexity, in which people experience a variety of interesting things, and feel and appreciate a variety of deep emotions via firsthand experiences or vicarious experiences. A psychologically rich life can be contrasted with a boring and monotonous life, in which one feels a singular emotion or feels that their lives are defined by routines that just aren't that interesting."
- Sense of purpose